Today In Keys History

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, June 1st Still Lying Too off Boca Lagua La Grand. This day Boarded a Spanish Polacre, Brig and Salt Schooner. Boats not returned. Grampus in company. Lt. 23. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 54 Gallons, Remains on Board 2748 Gallons.
1861: The U.S. Army issued General Order #49 that directed that no solider, sailor or marine was allowed to visit Key West between “Tattoo” and “Reveille.”
1898: The hospital ship Solace sailed for New York with 86 sick and wounded sailors and marines from the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1908: Governor Napoleon B. Broward was in Key West on his campaign trip up the east coast of Florida.
1912: Captain Charles Thompson on the fishing schooner Somoa, while fishing near the Seven-Mile Bridge, harpooned a whale shark and after a struggle of eight hours forced the shark on a sand bar and reported that it took five days for the shark to die. Captain Thompson towed his catch to Miami where he was able to get it on shore. It measured 38 feet long and weight 26,594 pounds. He had the shark mounted and exhibited it around the country until its was accidentally destroyed in a fire in 1922.
1930: The Granday pineapple canning plant opened with 75 employees. The plant was owned by Thompson Industries and used pineapples from Cuba.
1952: John Dewey, famed educator and philosopher, died at 92. He had been a winter visitor to Key West for many years.
1983: Tennessee Williams’ younger brother, Dakin, announced he would file an objection in Monroe County Court to his brother’s will to attempt to gain control of the estate.
1995: The owners announced that the 178-room hotel under construction on Truman Annex would be part of the Hilton chain.