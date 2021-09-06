1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes and pleasant under all drawing sail. Crew employed making arrangements for going into Port. I am the more particular in the appearance of the Vessel as ‘tis probable we Shall find one or more Men of War in the Funchal Roads. Lat. 33.31 Long. 18.21. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 100 Gal.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went to the Post Office. Got a letter from the Comptroller allowing my per diem account for $45.00 and a draft for the same. At the sale again which I attended because I had nothing to do. Sent $4.25 Spanish gold to Havana by the mail boat for a lottery ticket. Squally all day and a good breeze. I fear the sea will wash the goods out of the ship and drive them into the Gulf.
1906: The Key West City Directory listed 40 cigar factories with more than 2,000 employees.
1898: The following officials were elected in the city elections: George L. Bartlum, mayor; George R. Phillips, city clerk; Charles Albury, Marshall; William Weatherford, tax collector; William Pinder, tax assessor; William H. Williams, treasurer; G.W. Reynolds, election commissioner; J.M. Phipps, election commissioner; Alfred Lowe, election commissioner; and city commissioners C.J. Heulsenkamp, Charles Shavers, Josh Curry, Alfred Gardner, Charles R. Pierce, T.J. Sawyer, Thomas A. Thompson, B.P. Baker and George Bryson.
1988: Mike Warren, a 26-year veteran of the Monroe County Mosquito Control District, won re-election. Harry Knight was unopposed for tax collector. Other winners were Richard Payne, circuit court judge; J. Jefferson Overby, circuit court judge and Wayne Miller, county judge.