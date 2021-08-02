1815: Juan Pablo Salas, a Spanish Royal Artillery Officer station in St. Augustine, was given a land grant for the island of Cayo Hueso by the Spanish Governor of Florida Don Juan de Estrada.
1845: The Marine Hospital Key West opens for the treatment of merchant marine sailors.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 having attend the alarm. Walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 87, wind east southeast 2, clouds 2. Read the Law Register and Household Words. A Negro child of Felix Senac four days old died this p.m.
1906: The Mexican Navy’s school ship Yucatan left for Cuba after a four-day stay in Key West where they were entertained by the mayor and citizens of the city.
1967: Key West won the Florida Little Major League State baseball title with a 6-1 victory over Pensacola.
1973: The U.S. Navy announced that Reconnaissance Attack Wing One would move to Key West. The wing had 10 squadrons and 2,250 people. They flew the sophistic RA5C Vigilantes.
1983: County Commissioner Alison Fahrer’s one-vote election victory on Nov. 2, 1982, challenged by losing contender Henry L. Rosenthal Jr., was upheld by Chief Circuit Judge M. Ignatius Lester.
1984: Bill Butler founder and “King” of the Key West Junkanoos island entertainers since the 1950s, died at 71.
1988: Florence Maloney Spottswood died at 96. She was the widow of Col. Robert Spottswood, and mother of the late John Spottswood, who had served as Monroe County Sheriff and state senator for many years.