Today in Keys History

Crews work on the movie ‘Man In The Water’ in 1963.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1797: The British ships from Nassau — Ranger, Primrose, and Elizabeth — were seized by Spanish privateers at Key West. The two nations were at war in what is now known as the Anglo-Spanish War of 1796-1808.

1804: A ship captain sailing to Charleston saw a wreck ashore at Key West and went toward it. He learned that it was the brig Harriot, from Jamaica to Rhode Island, and that it had wrecked 35 days previously. Wreckers were trying to salvage the cargo of rum, sugar and coffee, but it was thought little would be saved.