1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with a fresh breeze from the East standing directly on to the Island of Teneriffe. At 10 p.m. discovered the loom of the Land ahead; and when the Moon went down could distinctly discern the Island, Hove Too for day light. On appearance of day made sail for Port Oratava on the West side of the Island at which place I intend to take a Pilot., at Meridian Hove Too off the Town of Oratava at which place I immediately landed, the Vessel lying off and on. Lat. “Teneriffe” Long. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on board 2495 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 5:15 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 84.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 7. The mosquito very bad last night and I did not go to walk on account of them. Woke about 3 and was awake about ½ hour. There was a sale of wrecked goods at which I stayed for some time and took home a pair of surveyors boots from James Filor’s and paid him $2.50 for them. George W. Carey made me a present of an inkstand he bought a few days since it has two half-cups which are closed and open to admit the pen, it works well on the first trial. The smack for Charleston left about 2 p.m. Goods sold high as ever at the sale today. Considerable rain fell during the day. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.42.5, thermometer 84, wind west southwest 2, clouds 4.
1871: John Bartlum died at 57. He was born in the Bahamas and was working in Key West by 1835. He was the leading shipbuilder of Key West, working for the firm of Bowne and Curry. His greatest achievement was the clipper ship Stephen R. Mallory, the only clipper ship built in the South with native labor. In 1847, he moved his house from Green Turtle Key in the Bahamas to 730 Eaton St.
1972: The following were winners in the elections: Harry Knight, tax collector; Bill Chappell, circuit court judge; Harry Harris, county commissioner and Harry Pritchard, county commissioner.
1978: The election winners were Joe Allen, state representative; Curt Blair, county commissioner; Ken Sorensen, county commissioner; James J. McKnight, mosquito control and Joe Balbontin, Florida Keys Aqueduct Commission. In the election that was later settled by a court case, Curt Blair defeated incumbent County Commissioner Puriegton Howanitz by one vote.
1987: The nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine USS Key West was commissioned in Norfolk, Virginia. This was the third U.S. Navy vessel to carry the name Key West.