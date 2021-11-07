1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Standing to the East, under a press of Sail. At 2:30 a.m. got Soundings off the Island of Sherbro in 50 Fathoms Water, and at 7 made the Island on the Larboard Bow. Stood into 11 Fathoms Water and then Bore away to run the Coast down. Lat. [unreadable]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4280 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 4 Galls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gall. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 80, wind east southeast 4, clouds 3. William Randolph’s child died in the night. It is well it is dead for I do not think it was of sound mind. Wrote to the Treasurer. The things for the sewing machine did not come. Went to the funeral in the evening, very few persons were there. I did not go to the grave as it was late and commenced raining slightly. Reverend E.O. Herrick officiated.
1944: Three days after a disputed election, the Monroe County Board of Canvassers declared that Willard M. Albury had been elected Superintendent Public of Instruction.
1950: Residents of Monroe County overwhelmingly voted for an anti-mosquito district. The vote was 1,781-170 for the special tax.
1961: City Commissioner Harry Knight was re-elected for a second term and John dePoo was elected commissioner.
1967: Mayor Kermit Lewin was re-elected in the city election and Gwen McCook and Jack Niles were elected to the commission.
1972: Harry Pritchard was re-elected to the County Commission.
1978: George Dolezal was elected to the County Commission, the first Republican elected to a county office in 90 years.
1983: Jennie Bethel DeBoer died at 97. She grew up at the Key West Lighthouse, where her father, William Bethel, was keeper for 25 years. During World War I, she served as a Yeomanette in the U.S. Navy. After the war, she worked for the Key West Citizen for 35 years.
1989: Capt. Tony Tarracino was elected mayor of Key West and Sally Lewis was re-elected to the commission.