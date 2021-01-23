1856: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked round by the Fort and beach cross the island by the Long Road and home by the Barracks. At 6 a.m. thermometer that had been in the front piazza all night was 54. At 8:45 barometer 29.60, thermometer 58, wind north northeast 4, clouds 10. Went home about 10 and set by a stove, that I put up, for the rest of the day.
1896: William Curry, Key West’s most highly esteemed citizen and businessman, died. He was born Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas on Sept. 11, 1821 and came to Key West at 16. He entered the mercantile business in Key West and became Florida’s first millionaire. He was survived by his wife and eight children.
1897: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher, recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did washing, dishes, cleaned upstairs, washed head, wrote to Everest, read awhile, set table, had dinner, came upstairs, laid down until eight o’clock, got up, dressed, had tea, played on piano until 9:30.
1898: The U.S. Atlantic Fleet arrived off Key West for winter training. The Battleship Maine, which had been in Key West since November, got underway to join the fleet.
1912: At 11 a.m. the parade commemorating the opening of the Overseas Railroad started from the corner of Simonton and Eaton streets.
1912: At 7:30 p.m. a banquet honoring the opening of the railroad was held at the Marine Barracks, at which Mayor J.N. Fogarty presided as toastmaster. General Robert Shaw Oliver, the personnel representative of President William H. Taft, read a message from the president. Henry M. Flagler also gave a speech.
1917: Franklin D. Roosevelt, assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy, with members of his staff paid an official visit to the Naval Station and inspected the facilities. After the inspection, they left for Havana on the Destroyer MacDonald.
1954: Florida’s acting Gov. Charley Johns dedicated the new swimming pool at Key Colony Beach.
1974: Air Sunshine which became Key West’s locally owned and locally based airline on Feb. 1, announced the signing of join-fare agreements with Eastern and Delta airlines.