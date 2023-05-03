Today in Keys History

Jose Marti speaks from the house at 1125 Duval St. in 1893.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1893: Cuban revolutionary leader Jose Marti arrived in Key West from Tampa. Nearly every Cuban-occupied building and residence was decorated with bunting and Cuban flags, and a procession of 2,000 people went with Marti to the home of Theodore Gerez, his host, where Marti spoke about Cuba’s liberation from Spain.

1901: The City of Key West began demolishing the long-abandoned Barranco & Son building on Front Street. While razing the structure, workers found 33 boxes of Mauser rifle shells, 1,000 per box. Apparently, the ammunition had been intended to be smuggled to Cuban revolutionaries years earlier but never made the boat.