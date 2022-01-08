1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, Jan. 8 The Wind has veered to the Eastward and become more pleasant, and we are making considerable progress in our passage. Towards Midnight, however, the Wind increased to a Gale, forming a heavy hollow Sea, which compelled me to heave the Vessel Too. At 10 made Sail again, about this time George Piercy, (a Boy), was thrown overboard by the Flapping of the Fore Sail but was, however, fortunately saved by the Boat. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4405 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 58 lbs. Bread, 60 lbs. Beef, 7 Gls. Spirits, Broached one bbl. of Beef.
1828: The Territorial Council passed the act incorporating the City of Key West. The first newspaper, the Key West Register and Commercial Advertiser, was published.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.72, thermometer 72, wind north northeast 3, clouds 2 with haze. The sun shine is dim and the air is raw and cool. Asa Tift and Phillip J. Fontane arrived in the steamer Isabel. Stephen Mallory has been elected to the U.S. Senate for which I am glad as much as David Yulee is disappointed as he was the principal opponent of Mallory as that Mallory makes a good senator he being a hard working man and understands Naval matters pretty well and is chairman of the Naval Committee. Wrote to Byrd Willis, to Orange Judd, sent one dollar for subscription for 1857. Paid Gideon Lowe bill to date $12.16. Went to see Philip Fontane, he is better than when he left here, had a long talk and he lent me several bills which have passed. He brought a certified copy of a law granting the right to building wharfs to the riparian owner. Wrote to Byrd Willis of the American Agriculturist for a subscription for 1857. Beverly Browne brought me a letter from his sister L. Porter which she tells him that she cannot support him and that she must give him up to me I having offered to take him and do the best I can for him which with God’s blessing I will do treating him as my own son.
1929: The County Commission met to seat Norberg Thompson and C.C. Symonette, who were elected in November. Carl Bervaldi was elected Chairman of the Board.
1935: The first traffic light was installed in Key West.
1957: Glynn R. Archer was sworn in as a member of the school board.
1974: Bernie Clayton Papy Jr. and Steve Alex bought American Air Taxi and renamed the firm “Air Sunshine.”