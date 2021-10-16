1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A continuation of the Weather of yesterday. At 1:30 a.m. made a strange sail on the Weather Bow, standing to the Southward. Tacked immediately to the East in chase and at 10 cleared Ship for Action. At Meridian Boarded the Stranger who proved to be a large French Ship call the Lemon, Capt. L. Duqui, 22 days from Nantz bound to Bourbon. Lat. 10.24 Long. 18.26. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 82, Gallons Remains on board 4414 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 8 lbs. Beef, 18 lbs. Flour, 4 Galls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 it having rained during the night. Got several light showers after daylight and I would not go out, bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 83, wind east southeast 1, clouds 6. Yesterday drew up a petition for the sale of a box which fell overboard from the bark Joseph Hale as they were discharging her and it was sold. There was a sale of wrecked goods in the evening which I attended and bought one pair of garden shears for $.75 and one pair of sheep shears $.25. Took them home and had them oiled. It rained for some time in the afternoon. Matilda and Charlotte got caught out and to have supper at Cornelius Curtis’ where they were when the rain commenced.
1905: The Island City Bank opened its doors in the Tropical Building and Investment Company’s building until its new building was completed.
1923: A special bond election overwhelming approved the funds to build a highway to the mainland.
1954: Cleveland Niles died at 65. He served for many years as police chief for Key West and was Monroe County Sheriff for six years.
1968: Hurricane Gladys passed about 90 miles west of Key West, causing little damage from the 40- to 55-mph winds recorded by the weather bureau.
1971: The Florida Keys Memorial Hospital opened for medical service at 7 a.m., replacing the old Monroe General Hospital that closed.
1983: Zayre’s Department Store in Key Plaza held its grand-opening ceremony.
1991: Tropical Storm Fabian brushed the keys with rain and wind.