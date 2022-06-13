1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: none.

1930: The 27th annual convention of the Florida State Pharmaceutical Association opened at the San Carlos theater with 135 members present.

1959: Rear Adm. Lloyd M. Mustin relieved Rear Adm. Francis D. McCorkle as Commander Naval Base Key West.

1959: Key West High School baseball star Boog Powell signed a contract to play professional baseball for the Baltimore Orioles.

1970: The 57th Florida Sheriffs Association conference opened at the Holiday Inn.

1993: The U.S. Navy Hydrofoil Squadron sailed from Key West for the last time.

1995: The fifth branch of the Monroe County Library System opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Big Pine Library.