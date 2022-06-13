1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: none.
1930: The 27th annual convention of the Florida State Pharmaceutical Association opened at the San Carlos theater with 135 members present.
1959: Rear Adm. Lloyd M. Mustin relieved Rear Adm. Francis D. McCorkle as Commander Naval Base Key West.
1959: Key West High School baseball star Boog Powell signed a contract to play professional baseball for the Baltimore Orioles.
1970: The 57th Florida Sheriffs Association conference opened at the Holiday Inn.
1993: The U.S. Navy Hydrofoil Squadron sailed from Key West for the last time.
1995: The fifth branch of the Monroe County Library System opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Big Pine Library.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.