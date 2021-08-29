1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: I had been advised previously to my leaving New York by those familiar with the passage between the United States and Madeira to keep well to the North, and if possible to make the Western Island in accordance with this advice. I have preserved my Northing and if the weather permits intend making Pico. I am fearful however of venturing too close in with the Islands, more especially as the weather is very hazy and prognosticates heavy winds, our difference of Lat. by Observation indicates a Strong northerly Current. Lat. 37.59 Long. 37.15. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 108 Gallons, Remains on board 3480 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 68 lbs. Beef, 77 lbs. Flour, 10 lbs. Raisins, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and took my gun and walked round by the Fort and the Duck Ponds to Linn’s Pond and back. saw but one Godnet and a few GringueSpring got lost and took my back track home. Bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 85.5, wind south 6, clouds 7. Paid Captain Wilson $4.00 for repairs of my umbrella sent by him to New York. I learned that a bark was ashore on Loggerhead Key but one man saved and a schooner in back of Bahia Honda, these are all between Key West and Indian Key. Some goods bought by a boat from the Isaac Allerton were sold by the Marshall at Bowne and Curry’s the consigners. At 3 I went out to the Salt Ponds with my gun and dog, birds very scarce and shy.
1862: During the month of August, there were 150 cases of yellow fever reported by the Army in Key West. The deaths from fever totaled 50 for the Army, Navy and Merchant Marines.
1906: The Key West Inter-Ocean newspaper, with W.W. Thompson, as editor was published daily except Sunday. The Key West Citizen, with E.M. Semple as editor, was published weekly. The Key West Advertiser was published every Saturday.
1930: The Key West Citizen moved it office and press from Duval Street to its new building at 517 Greene St.
1972: The new Bahia Honda bridged was dedicated when Monroe County Mayor Harry Harris cut the ribbon. The first car across was a 1901 Oldsmobile replica driven by Josette Richards, who was on the last leg of a trip from Fort Kent, Maine, to Key West.