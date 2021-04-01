1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62.5, thermometer 78, wind east northeast 2, clouds 2. About 7:30 a thick fog passed over the town and lasted about 20 minutes. Read Household Words.
1886: A fire started at 2 a.m. at the San Carlos Hall on Duval Street between Fleming and Southard streets and burned for 12 hours. The fire destroyed the block around the San Carlos then crossed Duval and burned almost every building between Simonton and Duval from Fleming Street to the waterfront. The estimated loss was more than $2 million dollars.
1890: The new First Baptist Church on Eaton Street was dedicated by The Rev. William F. Wood, pastor, assisted by The Rev. H.M. King of St. Augustine and The Rev. G.D. Johnson of Burlington, Vermont.
1898: Capt. E.L. Brossier assumed command of the Key West Guard.
1898: The government installed a telegraph cable between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
1901: The sponge sales for the first three months of the year were $68,000. The catch was lower than the last season but the price was higher.
1929: The fourth annual Florida State Fireman’s convention opened in Key West for the first of two days.
1950: Bess and Margaret Truman, wife and daughter of Presiden Harry S Truman, joined him at the Little White House.
1951: The skeleton of Lelanette Roberts was found on Saddlebunch Key. The Key West beauty had been missing since Aug. 7, 1949.
1954: The State Hotel Commission gave notice to the Island City House at 411 William St. that its license had been revoked and the building must be vacated within one week. The building was found to below acceptable standards in safety and sanitation.
1976: The universal emergency number 911 went in effect for Monroe County.