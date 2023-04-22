Today in Keys History

A postcard of the Monroe General Hospital on Stock Island in the 1950s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1850: Captain Joh Walker of the U.S. light ship at Sand Key reported on maritime traffic that passed his vessel during the month of March: “Bound to Eastward — 10 ships, 10 barques, 7 brigs, 4 schooners; bound to Westward — 23 ships, 17 barques, 27 brigs, 10 schooners. Total, 108 sails.”

1853: Sponging was on the rise in the Keys, and a correspondent from Key West wrote, “Our turtlers, having been offered a high price for a certain quality of sponge, have almost entirely given up catching the ‘flat foots’ and have gone sponging.”