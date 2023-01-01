1861: A rumor came that the owner of the Steamer Isabel had offered her to Carolina for a man-of war. The Isabel provided mail service to Key West.
1901: The Spongers’ League held a parade that culminated at Pablo Beach on the north side of Key West, where addresses were given concerning the interests of the sponging business.
1915: The 52nd anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation was observed by Key West residents, under the auspices of the Emancipation Committee, James N. English, president. A parade of floats, schoolchildren carrying American flags, and members of the Grand Army of the Republic went through the streets. The procession concluded at Samaritan Hall on Whitehead Street for a program of speeches and song.
1921: The Casa Marina Hotel, manager L.P. Schutt, was formally opened for its first season, which would run until 1 April.
1949: Seven people were injured in a two-car accident on North Roosevelt Boulevard. The 1:45 a.m. crash was caused by a driver operating his vehicle while under the influence of liquor.
1954: The first Florida Keys baby of 1954, Mark Lawrence Miller, was born at 12:01 a.m. at the clinic of Dr. Aubrey Hamilton, 622 Eaton St. Proud parents were Marilyn and Harvey Miller of Big Pine Key.
1959: During the night, Cuban President Fulgencio Batista, his military commanders and top aides fled to the Dominican Republic. The move came after a long fight against Fidel Castor’s rebels. Refugee boats began arriving in Key West late in the day and into the night.
1969: Charles W. Aguero and Raymond Wells were out fishing when a cold front crossed the Keys. They failed to return, and no trace was found of them or their boat.
1976: The New Year’s celebration in Old Town was marked by violence. Police and merrymakers clashed and fire hoses and tear gas were used to disperse the crowd. A total of 114 were arrested and eight people were injured.
1997: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and family welcomed the New Year with a stay at the Little White House in Key West.