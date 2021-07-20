1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with squally rainy weather, a strong current setting to the South and West, unbent the Chain Cable and Stowed the Anchor, sounding occasionally, find the Chart of this part of the Coast pretty correct in regard to the Soundings. Passed several Sails standing to the Northward. On the Sick List [unreadable]
1853: The Sand Key Lighthouse was first lighted.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.60.2, thermometer 85.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 4. Went up home about 10 and remained the rest of the day. William Randolph dined and Major William Fraser came in after tea.
1888: The Island City Guard was organized chiefly through the efforts of George Babcock.
1900: In criminal court, the case against E.J. Watson for assault with intent to murder was continued until the next term. Watson was not in custody and was living in extreme southwest Florida.
1953: A tentative Master Plan for Key West was unveiled at the City Commission meeting.
1956: Comm. S.N. Kirkland relieved Capt. C.S. Willard as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1967: Vice President Hubert Humphrey dedicated the Westinghouse desalting plant on Stock Island before a crowd of 500.
1975: Treasure Salvor’s tugboat Northwind sunk, drowning Rick Gage and Dirk and Angel Fisher. They were searching for the Spanish treasure ship Nuestra Senora de Atocha.
1985: Mel Fisher, after searching for more than 15 years, found the mother lode of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha.