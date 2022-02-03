1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:45 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.67, thermometer 67, wind east northeast 2, clouds 2. The schooner Dart came in last night with a cargo from the schooner Roseneath ashore on Looe Key. At 11 went to Judge Thomas F. King’s office and on a motion by Ossin B. Hart set a day for the trial by jury. I showed the Judge a copy of the law granting the right of the State to riparian owners. The Judge said that he would be governed by the law and that if I could show that any of the parties to the bill were the owners of the fee simple in Greene Street he would grant the injunction. I found that a deed from Gordon, as a agent for Pinkney drew up by the direction of Stephen Mallory, for the land from low water mark to the channel and that none of the parties had any title. I never examined the pleadings as Douglas drew the and spoke to them I confining myself to the law point. I was to blame in not examining the whole papers myself and not to trust so much to my associate. After dinner James Filor, Oliver O’Hara, Asa Tift and William Curry came up to my office and consulted about the matter and I drew up a deed from W.C. Greene to his undivided one-fourth interest in the end of Greene Street. Went to Captain Cornelius Curtis’ to tea where Father Herrick and family, and Mr. Duckett were and after tea Winer Bethel’s family and Norcom came in as did Mr. Salas. We remained until 10 p.m.
1953: The Key West City Commission passed an ordinance outlawing soliciting the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city bars and nightclubs. Scores of local B-Girls were thrown out of work by the new law.
1961: Movie star and night club entertainer Stepin Fetchit, born Lincoln Theodore Monroe Andrew Perry in Key West in 1893, appeared at Raul’s Club on South Roosevelt.
1964: Four Cuba fishing vessels caught within U.S. Territorial waters near the Dry Tortugas were brought in by the U.S. Coast Guard.
1998: A major winter storm crossed the Keys, causing widespread damage and leaving one man dead. Tornados were reported in the Middle and Upper Keys. By midnight, the Coast Guard had more than 300 calls.