1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes. Sounding occasionally without obtaining bottom. At day light discovered a Strange Sail on the Starboard Bow, made sail in chase, and cleared Ship for action. At Meridian we had come within 6 miles of the chase and could distinguish her to be a large Brig with English Colours flying. Lat. 9.23 Long. 15.15. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4096 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Galls. Beans, 3 1/2 Galls. Vinegar, 4 Galls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:10 and went out to Mead’s Pond and sat till light when seeing nothing I returned. I had lost my duck call. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 84, wind east southeast 2, clouds 6. Drew up the libel in the case of the bark Joseph Hale. Read Knickerbocker magazine.
1898: The Cuban population of Key West was dropping as a great number were returning to their homeland after the end of the Spanish-American War.
1893: Jefferson B. Browne took over the office as Collector of Customs. He appointment P.T. Knight as deputy collector, P.E. Thompson as chief inspector and Gus Weatherford as day inspector.
1899: Charles B. Pendleton, former publisher of the “Equator Democratic” and state senator from Monroe County, died in North Carolina.
1954: The Naval Air Station announced the near completion of the $5 million building program that had given the station a new look. The new buildings included a tower/operations building, a “Denver” type hanger and a supply warehouse.
1993: Author James Leo Herlihy died in California. He lived in Key West from 1956 to 1972. Two of his best-known books made into movies were “Midnight Cowboy” and “All Fall Down.”