1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, Dec. 22 Moderate Trade Winds standing by the Wind on the Starboard Tack towards the Dry Tortugas. At 4 p.m. passed two Merchant Vessels, apparently bound into the Bay of Mexico. Latter part pleasant standing to the Eastward. Lat. 23.56 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 4732 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 64 lbs. Pork, 30 lbs. Bread, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 3 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 3 3/4 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 5 but did not rise at once because of the cold. Rose and hunted up my net cotton undershirt as it was rather cold, did not bathe. Went down town and found the steamer Isabel had not got in. At 8:40 a.m. thermometer 67.5, wind north northwest 5, clouds 3. Bought a thick coat of John Curry for $2.00 and a dozen pair of yarn gloves for $1.00. The Isabel got in about 7 p.m. having been detained by heavy weather. Captain William Rollins had to go north in consequence of sickness in his family. Captain N. Coste, USRM brought the ship out. Mrs. Welch came in her.
1860: Elections were held for delegates to the convention at Tallahassee to determine if Florida would join the Confederate States of America. The Secessionists were victorious and announced they would take Fort Zachary Taylor.
1899: The last epidemic of yellow fever that was to strike Key West ended with the cool winter weather. During the outbreak, there had been 1,320 cases of fever reported and 68 deaths. Dr. J.Y. Porter, state health officer, estimated that the total cases may have been near 4,000, as many families treated patients at home and never called a doctor.
1917: The first planes flew from the new Naval Air Station on rented land at the railroad yard on Trumbo Point. Two planes made a test flights over the city.