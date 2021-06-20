1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 88, wind east southeast 2, clouds 7. Got a two quarter keg from Felix Senac and put the power from the half keg in the two quarter kegs so that they can be got into my magazine which the half keg will not fit. There was about three pounds in Senac’s keg which I marked with his name and put into the magazine for him. There is about 20 pounds of powder in the magazine. Made out the semiannual report of the standing of merchants for G.R. Potter. Made up my accounts with the Government to date to be ready to copy after the first of July. There was a party given on board of the USS Potomac which I attended with Matilda and Harriet and Dora Chase went in our charge. Harriet broke out with the chicken pox on board but did not feel very bad. We got home by 11 having spent a pleasant evening and several persons who are well acquainted with Mother and Sisters. Captain Sands of the Susquehanna spent most of the last winter in the same house with H. in Philadelphia. Captain Pendergrast made himself known to me and said that he was sorry he was not on board when we called.
1941: Joe Russell, bar operator and friend of writer Ernest Hemingway, died in Havana at 51.1946: Capt. W.H. Hamilton, who had been in command of the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West, left for his new duties and Comm. C.W. Rooney was named acting Commanding Officer.
1946: Aerovias Q made a preliminary flight between Key West and Havana looking to establish regular service.
1951: President of Ecuador Galo Plaza and his official party arrived in Key West early in the morning and went to the Little White House for a brief rest before flying on to Washington for a meeting with President Truman.
1952: Monroe County School systems needed to hire 30 more teachers to handle the ever-growing school population
1995: Key West Mayor Dennis Wardlow and City Commissioner Emory Major were indicted for separate charges.