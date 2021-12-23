1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, Dec. 23 Variable unsettled weather working to the Northward at Day Light the North side of the Islands of Cuba between Havana and Mantanzas. Latter part pleasant, working to the Northward, the Pan of Matanzas in sight. Performed Divine Service. Lat. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on board 4637 Gallons, Exp. Provisions 75 lbs. Beef, 50 lbs. Bread, 29 lbs. Flour, 16 lbs. Raisins, 3 1/2 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and went down to the market and got papers from the Post Office having got letters last night. I got a letter from P. Williams enclosing Richardson’s land warrant. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.64, thermometer 65, wind north northwest 5, clouds 6. The wind having backed to the northward and freshened since yesterday evening when it was north northeast. The beach is strewed with millions of fish of all kinds which have been dead for several days as some of them are much decayed, they must have died of disease as the cold has not been severe enough to kill them. I fear that the quantity of them on the beach will create or rather increase disease. Judge William Marvin read his decree in the ship Isaac Allerton giving $.50 on the net which is not justice to the men that dived into the lower hold, they should have had $.50 more than the men that got goods from between decks. Captain Benjamin Sawyer died about 1 p.m. After tea Matilda and I went to Mary Ann Porter’s and sat till 9 with cousin Susan, Matilda having gone to the church to choir practice. The thermometer in the open air at 9:30 p.m. was 55 degrees.
1870: The first Douglass School for African American children was located on Thomas Street behind the Monroe County Courthouse.
1891: Jose Marti arrived from Tampa for his first visit to Key West.