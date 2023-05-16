Today in Keys History

Major Domingo Rosillo, in the back by the flag, who had gained fame as the first man to fly from Key West to Havana 25 years before, returned to Key West in 1938 for a celebration of his achievement.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1836: The remaining men of the company once under the command of Major Francis L. Dade arrived for their new station at Key West under the command of Lieutenant B. Alvord. Major Dade, along with many of his troops, had been killed in a mainland battle with Seminole warriors in December 1835.

1843: The British brig Ann Johnson, sailing from New Orleans to St. Johns, NB, ran onto the reef near Tavernier Key and was in a perilous situation. Wreckers got the vessel off with little injury, towed it to Key West, and were awarded $2,000 for the salvage.