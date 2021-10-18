1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light leading breezes, making the best of our way for Sierra Leone, from the numerous rapid Current rip that is constantly passing us I have reason to suppose we are influenced by a strong Current but as there is no regularity in the Current of those Seas, I am at a loss to make a correct allowance. Lat. 9.43 Long. 16.42. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 87 Gallons, Remains on board 4250 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 157 lbs. Bread, 48 lbs. Beef, 14 lbs. Raisins, 27 lbs. Flour, 4 Galls. Whiskey, 1/2 Gall. Vinegar.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and walked out to the ponds and home by the Barracks, saw nothing. Returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 80, wind northeast 3, clouds 8. Read Knickerbocker magazine. There were sales morning and evening at Bowne and Curry’s wharf but few things were sold. A quantity of oil was brought down.
1899: Mortimer Falk, senior member of the firm of S. Falk and Sons, met a committee of striking workers from his factory and after a lengthy discussion agreed to the demands of the strikers. The prices paid by the Gato Factory and Ferdinand Hirsch Factory were adopted for use by the Falk Factory.
1906: A Category 2 hurricane crossed the Upper Keys, causing damage to the Overseas Railroad under construction. The storm hit the railroad construction crew without warning, killing 164, most when the houseboats in which they were living were carried to sea and sank.
1922: Robert Gabriel, an African American, died in Key West. He had served as State Representative for Monroe County and City Commissioner of Key West for six years.
1944: A hurricane with winds to 80 mph swept across the Keys The lowest barometer reading was 29.069. The worst damage in the city was to South Roosevelt Boulevard and the Navy had six vessels in the outer harbor aground.
1995: Key West’s famous Turtle Kraal Cannery fell into the water of Key West bight. The city rebuilt the building which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
1996: Hurricane Lili passed south of Key West with a little rain and wind.