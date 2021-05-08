1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 83.5, wind south southeast 1, clouds 3. Read papers. P.m. siesta and read papers. After tea Matilda, Hatty and I went to Mrs. Mallory’s and sat till after 9.
1905: The Key West Council of the Knights of Columbus was organized.
1929: Miss Mollie Parker was admitted to practice as counselor, solicitor, advocate and proctor before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
1932: The Key West Library was presented an old ship’s figurehead, a hand-carved eagle, in memory of Capt. Robert T. Menner, who was the U.S. Navy commander in Key West at the time of his death.
1941: Alice Reid Griffin, proprietor of a Key West house of prostitution, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court. She was convicted of violation of the Mann Act, or white slavery, for transporting a girl from Atlanta to work in the Key West house.
1945: President Harry S Truman declared the day to be Victory in Europe. All bars in the State of Florida were ordered closed by Gov. Millard Caldwell.
1956: State Rep. Bernie C. Papy was re-elected by a 4,319 to 2,901 majority over Bill Chappell.
1987: City Electric System announced that the electric tie-line to the mainland had been successfully energized.
1992: A special premiere showing the Key West-filmed movie “Crisscross” has held at Cobb Cinema 6 as a benefit for the MARC House.