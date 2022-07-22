1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, July 22 Moderate and pleasant weather off Saddle Hill. I intended to have sent Bandara and two of the Boats to examine the Coast in this Neighbourhood, but on examination I found the Bandara so leaky that I deemed it imprudent to trust her out of sight of the Schooner. Lat. 23.37 N. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3086 Gallons.
1890: Thomas Ash, who was in charge of construction of the new County Courthouse, was elected city surveyor by the city commission.
1898: Coal passer Walter G. Monroe, USS San Francisco, died of meningitis in the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1925: Governor John W. Martin named Ileen Williams as the county’s first Juvenile Judge.
1965: Captain Stephen Rush relieved Capt. John Kane as Commander Destroyer Division 601.
1981: The U.S. Navy was dismantling the large radio tower that had stood on the Naval Station since the early part of the century.
1982: Two men who doused a passenger and the cabin of an Air Florida bound for Key West with gasoline while brandishing cigarette lighters, hijacked the plane to Cuba.
1985: Jeanette T. Cooper, of Key West, was installed as the first woman president of the Southeastern Fisheries Association.
1990: The movie “Crisscross” was being filmed in Key West.
1997: Ground was broken for the Key West Historic Memorial Sculpture Garden at Mallory Square.