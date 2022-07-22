Today in Keys History

Radio towers at the Naval Station.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, July 22 Moderate and pleasant weather off Saddle Hill. I intended to have sent Bandara and two of the Boats to examine the Coast in this Neighbourhood, but on examination I found the Bandara so leaky that I deemed it imprudent to trust her out of sight of the Schooner. Lat. 23.37 N. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3086 Gallons.

1890: Thomas Ash, who was in charge of construction of the new County Courthouse, was elected city surveyor by the city commission.