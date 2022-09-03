Today in Keys History

Crowds welcoming the cruise ship Sunward in 1970.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 3rd No important event this day, weather the same as yesterday. Lat. 30.22 N. Long. 43.10 W. On Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3601 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 7 lbs. Cheese, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.

1950: Hurricane Easy passed to the west of Key West, where the maximum winds of 72 mph were recorded.