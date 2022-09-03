1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 3rd No important event this day, weather the same as yesterday. Lat. 30.22 N. Long. 43.10 W. On Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3601 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 7 lbs. Cheese, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1950: Hurricane Easy passed to the west of Key West, where the maximum winds of 72 mph were recorded.
1952: The City of Key West took possession of Mallory Dock when Mayor C.B. Harvey presented a check for $25,000 to Gulf Atlantic Transportation Company.
1953: The Secretary of the Navy issued reprimands to Rear Admiral Irving T. Duke, former Commander Naval Base Key West, and Lieutenant Commander Benjamin Berry, former legal officer, for their mishandling of the investigation into the Charity Carnival stag show that turned into a sexual orgy.
1960: Locals were interviewed for roles in the movie “All Fall Down,” part of which was filmed in Key West.
1967: The Grace Lutheran Church, located on Flagler Avenue at 10th Street, was dedicated. The speaker was The Rev. W.A. Kimberely, chairman of the Missions Committee of the Florida-Georgia District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
1974: Don Keith, publisher of The Key West Citizen, announced that the Morris organization had sold the paper to Thomson Newspapers, Inc. who assumed immediate control of the organization.