1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun and read a portion of the “Acts.” A smack that arrived this morning from Havana brought the Judge James Webb and the Collector of Custom Algernon S. Thurston. The Judge has been 20 days since he left Pensacola for Havana where he has been waiting a week for a opportunity of crossing over. William Fenton Braden of Tallahassee (of rather Rockhaven one of the towns laid off two or three years since on the St. Marks river) came on from Virginia with the Collector and waits here an opportunity of some vessel for St. Marks. Made a catch for a latch to one of my doors. During the night the wind hove to about north northeast and blows a pretty breeze. Read Hammond. Bought of Asa Tift a leather cap for $2.00. The Judge held a court today but some dispute arising who should be embraced by the term “householder” he adjourned until tomorrow. I heard nothing of his intentions and therefore was not present. After dinner played whist until near ten. Wind northeast tolerably fresh.
1864: Henry Hamilton and Darius Stokes, members of the Second U.S. Colored Troops, were executed, probably by a firing squad, for mutiny that occurred in Mississippi in December 1863.
1930: The following officials were elected: William V. Albury, state representative; Arthur Gomez, state senator and Ross C. Sawyer, clerk of court. The county commission winners were Wm. R. Porter, Norberg Thompson, Carl Bervaldi, Roy S. Fulford and Braxton R. Warren. Clarence H. Pierce, Allan B. Cleare and Millard B. Gibson were re-elected to the board of education.
1947: In the city election, A. Maitland Adams and Louis Carbonell were elected to four-year terms as commissioners and Fred J. Dion was elected to a two-year term. Adams, as the commissioner with the highest vote total, was elected mayor by the commission.
1959: Charles Thompson was manager of Thompson Hardware store at 930 Caroline St.
1974: The city commission passed two ordinances that prohibited high-rise buildings in Key West.
1997: Sheila Mullins was elected mayor of Key West, the first woman to hold that office. Percy Curry was re-elected to the commission.