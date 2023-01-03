Today in Keys History

The Cuban auto ferry at the dock on Stock Island, around 1960.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library, Florida Keys History Center

1861: In answer to his request, U.S. Army Headquarters in Washington ordered Capt. Brannan to move his company from the Barracks to Fort Taylor.

1908: The mail boat from Miami to Key West ran aground, and mail delivery was delayed for 36 hours.