Today in Keys HIstory

The Mallory steamer Comal in Key West Harbor c 1890. Moffat’s Photo.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1865: Word reached Key West about the death of President Abraham Lincoln in Washington on April 15. All flags were at half-mast and Fort Taylor fired a gun every half-hour.

1889: The Mallory steamer Comal arrived at Key West from Galveston and reported a passenger had smallpox. Health authorities took charge of the vessel and ordered it to quarantine at the Dry Tortugas. The patient was placed in the hospital there and the Comal was fumigated.