1822: John Fleming arrived from Mobile, Alabama with workers and material to erect the first house on Key West.
1843: The Baltimore brig Opelousas, from St. Thomas to New Orleans, went ashore on Little Pickle Reef northeast of Tavernier Key and was expected to be a total loss.
1846: It was reported that $737,000 of property was wrecked on the Florida Reef in 1845.
1913: Mrs. Booker T. Washington addressed the women of the city at the A.M.E. Zion Church.
1932: Lena Johnson, the first woman to hold elected office in Key West when she served on the City Commission from 1927 to 1928, died in Key West.
1945: Army Coast Artillery firing practice was held from 8 p.m. to midnight from Fort Taylor and the West Martello. Vessels had to avoid a danger zone running out 9,000 yards from both fortifications.
1952: President Harry S Truman left the Little White House at 7:15 a.m. for a 2-mile walk. He toured the Key West Bight to see the shrimp fleet and the turtle kraals.
1963: Eckwood Solomon Jr., of Key West, graduated from the Philippine Military Academy, the first American to attend the Academy. He finished first in his class and was presented his diploma by Philippine President Diosdado Macapagal.
1993: Key West resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Hersey died at 78. He had been a winter resident of Key West since 1976.