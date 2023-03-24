Today in Keys History

One of the disappearing guns at Fort Zachary Taylor, shown in the 1930s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: John Fleming arrived from Mobile, Alabama with workers and material to erect the first house on Key West.

1843: The Baltimore brig Opelousas, from St. Thomas to New Orleans, went ashore on Little Pickle Reef northeast of Tavernier Key and was expected to be a total loss.

