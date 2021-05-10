1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:20 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 82, wind northwest 1, clouds 3. The USS Fulton came in yesterday evening from the coast of Honduras and the steamer Jasper got in last night from Miami. Drew up a Bill of Divorce of John P. Smith from his wife and he signed it. Loaned Alexander Patterson $40.00 to enable him to send Fielding to Washington where Senator Stephen Mallory has written for him to come as he can get him some employment of some kind and I think that is the best thing he can do as this is no place for anyone. The steamer Isabel got in by 3 p.m. and off by 4. Mrs. Stephen Mallory and family, Mrs. Kate Tift and family, Charles Tift, Fielding Patterson and Phil Fontane went in her. The steamer Jasper went out about 6 p.m.
1925: William Randolph Hearst was in Key West on his yacht Oneida. His two sons William Jr. and Jack and a party of friends were on board.
1938: A tornado with winds estimated to 100 mph hit Pirates Cove Fishing Camp on Sugarloaf Key. A car was twisted around and thrown off the road and one small building at the camp was destroyed.
1957: Capt. Tommy Lones of the fishing boat Gulfstream brought in a catch of 19 jewfish that weighted over 5,000 pounds.
1982: A study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform reported that the 1980 Mariel Boat Lift cost American taxpayers more than $1 billion and demonstrated the need for stringent immigration laws.
1984: Telly Otto “Toby” Bruce died at the age of 73. He first came to Key West in 1935 at the invitation of his friend novelist Ernest Hemingway.
1985: The Monroe County Commission approved the plan to four-lane the seven mile stretch of US. 1 highway in Marathon.
1999: Key West author and songwriter, Shel Silverstein died at his home of a massive heart attack. He was 68 years old.