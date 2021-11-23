1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Fresh Trade Winds. This day got everything a taunto. Find our new Trestle Trees infinitely stronger than those made at the Washington Yards; indeed everything appertaining to the Spar Makers Department has been found defective. Lat. 12.06 Long. 38.43. On the Sick List 1. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 2967 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 47 lbs. Bread, 3 1/2 Gals. Molasses, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 5 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:25 a.m. barometer 29.68, thermometer 80, wind east southeast 3, clouds 3. Father E.O. Herrick slept last night in Benners house which he has rented. We sent over and asked them to tea but Mrs. Herrick was too tired so we sent her some tea. I sold them my extension table for $16.00 the same I gave for it at Julius Tift’s sale. Gave Matilda $8.00 to send for a bonnet by Susan Patterson. Matilda came from church with a headache which I could not cure.
1899: Thanksgiving Day was observed by all churches, which held services. In the afternoon, a bazaar was held at La Brisa. The bicycle road race was held at 4 p.m. with 24 entries. The best time was 9 minutes, 54 seconds by Carl Stockins, a champion rider. There were thousands of people along the route to witness the race. A dance was held at 8 p.m.
1899: The County Road (today’s Flagler Avenue) was cut through to the eastern end of the Iisland.
1968: Capt. Bill Wickers, of the charter boat Sandy Bill II, caught his 93th sailfish of the year and, with over a month left, hoped to beat his 1966 record of 95 sailfish in a year.
1971: Charles River Breeding Laboratories bought Loggerhead Head Key, two miles off Cudjoe Ke,y to be used to breed rhesus monkeys.
1976: Don Schloesser was elected Monroe County Mayor when Lawrence Gomez pulled his name from a bowl containing names of the commissioners. The method of choosing a mayor was used after the board deadlocked.