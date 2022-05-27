1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, May 27th At 1:30 discovered the land bearing S.S.W. At 6 A.M. sent the boats of both Vessels in chase of a Schooner in shore. Meridian calm, Boats not returned, the Schooner Standing towards us in charge of one of our officers. The Boats entered the Passage called Boca Lagua La Grand. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 143 Gallons, Remains on Board 3051. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1905: Sheriff Frank Knight took Simon Reyes to the State Prison. Reyes as found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend and was sentenced to hang, but the governor commuted his sentence to life.
1926: Gov. John W. Martin announced that Chief of Police Cleveland Niles was appointed sheriff of Monroe County to fill the unexpired term of the late sheriff Roland Curry. Mayor Leslie Curry appointed Ivan Elwood to replace Chief Niles.
1937: Gov. Fred Cone appointed State Sen. Arthur Gomez to fill the unexpired term of the late Jefferson B. Browne as circuit judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit.
1955: Edward B. Knight and Jack N. Thompson opened K-T Motors, Monroe County dealers for Volkswagen cars and trucks.
1967: The 6th Battalion (HAWK) 65th Artillery dedicated its four batteries to four Key West Army men killed in Vietnam and also re-named the batteries after the four men, Peter Knight, Richard E. Recupero, Florentino Roque and Eckwood Solomon.
1980: A 19-year-old Cuban refugee was pronounced dead on arrival at Florida Keys Hospital from carbon monoxide poisoning after he was taken from a sea lift boat by helicopter. He was identified as Juan Collazo Lopez.