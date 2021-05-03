1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to market and being late did not walk, returned home and bathed. Read Kane till breakfast. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 83, wind southeast 1, clouds 3. Samuel Douglas prepared the Bill of Exception in the case of Ogden vs. Davis and brought it around for me to see. Read paper and Law Register.
1911: Key West was named headquarters for the Seventh Lighthouse District. The District included all the lighthouses from Fowey Rocks off the Upper Keys to Cedar Key on the West Coast of Florida.
1959: Mervin Thompson Jr. of Key West was elected state vice-president of the Florida Junior Chamber of Commerce.
1960: The Democratic Primary winners, which was tantamount to election in Monroe County, were Bernie C. Papy, state representative; Louis Carbonell, clerk of criminal court; Horace O’Bryant, superintendent of public instruction; John M. Spottswood, sheriff; Glynn Archer, school board; Clarence Higgs, county commissioner and Harry Harris, county commissioner.
1961: Key West Citizen photographer Don Pinder was formally commended for bravery by the Key West City Commission for saving Peter Welters, a 14-year-old, from drowning.
1967: Work began on the first Junior College building on the new site in Stock Island.
1995: The Key West City Commission voted to rename Rest Beach the C.B. Harvey Rest Beach. Harvey served as Mayor of Key West from 1951 to 1957 and from 1961 to 1963.