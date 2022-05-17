1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, May 17. Winds moderate from the East. Crew employed as usual. Lat. 26.50 N. Long. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3903 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1861: Mayor John P. Baldwin was removed from office when officials elected under Florida law were removed because of secession.
1913: Domingo Rosillo, flying a land-based plane from Trumbo Point, made the first successful fight to Cuba.
1949: Brazilian President Gen. Eurico Gaspar Dutra, arrived at Naval Air Station Key West and was taken to the Little White House, where he spent the night.
1951: More than 50 American and Cuban dignitaries and air enthusiasts dedicated a monument near the corner of Grinnell and Caroline streets to mark the first successful flight by Major Domingo Rosillo from Key West to Havana. The 75-year-old Rosillo attended the ceremony as guest of honor.
1954: An official party of Cuban dignitaries arrived to take part in the Fiesta Alegre y Benefica to celebrate Cuban Independence. They were met by a Key West group that started the Fiesta led by Julio Cabans Jr., president of the San Carlos.
1980: A boat with Cuban refugees capsized, killing 14 of the 52 people reported aboard. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the others.
1989: Shorty’s Diner, an institution on Duval Street since 1942, closed. A.J. Galloway, son of the founder, announced he was moving to Central Florida and taking a long rest.
1993: The Monroe County Library on Fleming Street held its grand re-opening after a major renovation and addition.