1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, April 20th During the whole of these 24 hours we have had heavy Gales from the Northward and Westward with a long heavy Sea, Sounding often without obtaining bottom. During the Winter Season a Strong Gale is invariably to be expected in this Neighbourhood on the full and change of Moon, But the lateness of the Season induced me to believe that we Should have escaped bad weather. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remained on board 2153 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Remained at home all day packed one barrel with the china I got from Robert Campbell for the map. The old medicine chest and sheets and clothing, barrel number 4. One piece of coral, boots and sundries, marked trunks and boxes.
1865: Word reached Key West that Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered to Gen. U.S. Grant on April 9, ending the Civil War. There was a great celebration and the U.S. Army fired a 100-gun salute.
1886: Ley Memorial Methodist Church was dedicated.
1893: The Key West Directory listed the following dentists: W.J. Bartlum, 730 Eaton; Charles E. Duval, 101 Fitzpatrick; John Giddens, 902 Fleming; Frank Hart, 510 Fleming; and C.F. Kemp, 537 Eaton.
1927: A large crowd welcomed Gen. Gerardo Machado y Morles, president of Cuba, to Key West. The president arrived on the steamer Governor Cobb and was met at the pier by Mayor Lesile Curry and other officials. After a reception at the La Conch Hotel, the president and his party boarded a private train car for a trip to Washington.
1982: Tourism business in the Keys claimed that the roadblock established by the U.S. Border Patrol to check the citizenship of everyone leaving the Florida Keys had frightened away legitimate traffic to the Keys.
1984: Ocean Venture 84, a large joint military exercise, began. The exercise was under the direction of the Commander U.S. Forces Caribbean, Rear Adm. Ralph R. Hedges, based in Key West. More than 2,000 of the 30,000 personnel involved in the 17-day exercise were in Key West.
1986: A sky-breaking ceremony was held for the renovation of the La Concha Hotel.
1991: After 17 straight winning seasons, Key West High School baseball coach Pedro Fraga retired.