1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 71, wind north northeast 4, clouds 5, wind from the northwest all night quite fresh and cool. Wrote up the libel against the bark Mariner’s materials but did not finish it. Read papers. Quite cool all night used two blankets to counterpane.
1894: Mason Moreno was named Postmaster of Key West.
1898: Rear Adm. Montgomery Sicard, Commander Atlantic Fleet on the USS New York anchored off Key West, was before a retirement board that relieved him on account of physical disability.
1924: The first six holes of the golf course on Stock Island were open for play.
1941: Ed Ball, general manager of the Alfred I. Dupont estate, purchased 600 acres of land on Upper Matecumbe, Little Torch and Sugarloaf Keys.
1954: The Key West City Commission voted to accept the 70-foot Riviera Canal from developers Golan, Helberg and Conley. It cost developers $2 million to build the canal.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman reviewed the Honor Guard at the Naval Station.
1979: Activist Lawrence Gomez had collected 3,000 petitioned signatures to abolish the City of Key West. Gomez told the City Commission that he would not submit the petition for verification or request a referendum because he did not want city employees to lose their jobs.
1993: Edward Knight, who founded Prudential Knight Realty 36 years before, sold his company to Carrier-Dickinson Realty. Knight continued to sell real estate for the firm.
1994: The Key West City Commission was trying to pass a sound control ordinance that was causing a battle between Old Town residences and Duval Street bar owners.