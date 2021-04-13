1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 75, wind east northeast 2, clouds 4. The Home Squadron was off the harbor yesterday and the USS Fulton came in the other four ships stood off. The Commodore plans to come in about the 1st of June. The ship Pocahontas got off on Saturday Cunningham and Curry went to New Orleans in her. The steamer Corwin got in with ship James Guthrie from the Tortugas and Captain Cravin came to me to file a claim for compensating to men and officers of the Corwin and also for coal and injury to engine in towing the ship. Read papers. P.m. siesta and read Harper’s magazine.
1869: Eldridge L. Ware was named Postmaster of Key West.
1890: The Union bank at 427 Front St. was established with a capital of $50,000, R.A. Monsalvatge was the president and Jeremiah J. Fogarty was the cashier.
1892: The Key West Library Association was organized with Judge James W. Locke as president, Mary A. Taylor, secretary and J. Fogarty, treasurer. The Association maintain a public library of 1,200 volumes and a free reading room supported by dues and fees of members and patrons. The library rooms were in the Masonic Temple, over the First National Bank on Simonton Street. Mrs. William Delacy was the librarian.
1898: Water was being brought to Key West from Tampa to meet the increase demand by the military buildup caused by the loss of the Battleship Maine in Havana Harbor.
1960: In reaction to publication of a pro-Castro letter, the City Commission voted to remove the Cuban Flag from City Hall and have all city employees take a loyalty oath.
1967: Cecil Bain was chosen as jury foreman in a civil trial in Circuit Court, the first African American to serve as jury foreman.
1971: The charter members of the Key West Tree Commission were named by the city commission. The members were Peggy Mills, Marie Pinder, Merili McCoy and Katie Salsbury.
1979: A. Maitland Adams died at 82. He had served as mayor of Key West, city commissioner and county commissioner. He worked for Thompson Enterprises Inc. from 1914 to 1968 and served as vice president and general manager.