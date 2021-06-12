1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose after 5 having been awakened at 3 by a heavy squall the main body of which passed to the north. I was up nearly an hour and finding it was raining at 4 took another nap. A good deal of rain fell. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 81.5, wind west northwest 1, clouds 8. Yesterday got two 1/8ths tickets from Charles Howe, cost $2.12. Divided a half barrel of rice with Alexander Patterson. I took 146 pound from a cask marked 336. Copied and filed the crew list of the ship Diadem.
1924: Richard Peacon Jr., 64, died at his home. For 38 years he had operated a grocery store in Key West, and the time of his death he had the largest store on the island located on Fleming Street at the corner of William Street.
1942: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis sank the German submarine U-157, the only U-Boat sunk near South Florida during World War II. The U-157 was sunk 22 miles south of the Marquesas Islands.
1943: The United States submarine R-12 was underway conducting training off Key West when the forward battery compartment began to flood and the sub sank in about 15 seconds. The submarine took 42 officers and men to a watery grave.
1947: Jacob Dietsch signed a contact with Reynolds Construction Company to build the Blue Marlin Motel on Simonton Street.
1982: The cornerstone was laid for the new Marathon Library.