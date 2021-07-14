1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:15 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 85.5, wind south southeast 3, clouds 5. The last week has been the cloudiest spell of weather I ever saw in Key West and the wind southwest made it very disagreeable. Read “Singleton Fontenay RN.” In the p.m. heavy squalls all round.
1888: Benjamin B. Baker, master wrecker and pioneer pineapple planter on the Keys, died at his home on Key Largo.
1900: Key West had three newspapers. The Key West Inter-Ocean, T.J. Appleyard editor in chief, published daily except Sunday; Key West Advertiser, Q. Charles Ball editor, published every Saturday and Redemption, Luis G. Puig editor, published weekly.
1903: Contractor William Kerr signed a contract to build a brick addition to the Convent of Mary Immaculate. The cost was $18,000.
1951: The Key West Housing Authority voted to name the housing project on First Street for George Whiting Allen. George Allen served as Collector of Custom in Key West from 1897 to 1913. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1916. He one of the founders of the First National Bank and was president until his death on May 30, 1922.
1953: The U.S. Navy held a court marital of the lieutenant commander who was in charge of the Navy Relief smoker held at the Cuban Club in February. Seven men were charged for staging the affair, which started as an ordinary “stag show” and degenerated into a sexual orgy.
1994: Judge Raymond Lord died at Lower Keys Health Systems at 91. He had served as county judge from 1936 to 1963.