1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: The crew employed in inspecting Key West for a report to the Secretary of the Navy.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.39, thermometer 75, wind north 3, clouds 6. It was so cloudy yesterday that the eclipse could not be seen. Alexander Patterson, Charles Tift and I went down to Woman’s Key in the schooner Dart. Patterson got one chance at a flock of snipe and killed 11 there were very few on the island but as the tide fell saw a number on the sand bar to the west. I expect that there would be good shooting at the Marquesas. Got home about dark.
1885: The 1885 Florida State Census listed the population of Key West as 13,558. The birthplaces of the people in the census were Key West/Florida 43 %, Cuba 33% and Bahamas 24%. The census reported a total work force of 4,895. The largest number of those employed, 2,035, worked in the cigar industry. The next occupation was seaman, followed by washwomen 542, laborers 283 and carpenters 195.
1898: The Spanish Naval Court of Inquire submitted to the U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Long its results that found the Battleship Maine was destroyed by an internal explosion.
1911: The Key West government was a mayor and board of aldermen. The mayor was Dr. J.N. Fogarty and the aldermen were F.H. Ladd, first ward; E.F. Page, second ward; W.B. Curry, third ward; Stephen F. Lowe, fourth ward; Benjamin Tynes, fifth ward; Charles F. Lowe, sixth ward; E.F. Curry, at large; H.J. Peacock, at large; C.H. Ketchum, at large; A.E. Curry, at large and Dr. C.F. Kemp, at large.
1963: Bernice Daniel purchased the Hemingway House on Whitehead Street.
1961: President John F. Kennedy and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillian met in Key West to discuss the serious situation in Southeast Asia.
1963: Sheriff John Spottswood was elected State Senator over his Republican opponent, Charles C. Stamm.