1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, May 22nd Variable Winds and Weather, on Soundings the whole of this day making every exertion to get to the Eastward in hopes of arriving at Key Sal previous to the Departure of the pirates. Lat. 25.24 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on Board 3490 Gallons.
1890: George Hudson was named Key West Postmaster.
1956: Presidential candidate Tennessee Sen. Estes Kefauver was campaigning in Key West. He promised Mayor C.B. Harvey that if elected, he would make Key West his vacation headquarters.
1956: Captain Tommy Lones of the charter boat Gulf Stream, fishing in 110 feet of water, off the Western Dry Rocks caught a great white shark that weighted 2,300 pounds.
1964: “Escape From Hell Island,” the Key West made and locally-backed movie, had its world premiere at the San Carlos and received less-than-glowing reviews.
1980: Directors of the Chamber of Commerce asked Gov. Bob Graham to declare Key West an economic disaster area and release state funds for tourist advertising because of the adverse impact of the Cuban boatlift.
1982: The new Seven-Mile Bridge was dedicated by Congressman Dante Fascel, and 1,300 runners took part in the first bridge run. The new span opened for traffic on May 24.
1982: The Key Kickers square dance club was disbanded after 17 years when caller Henry Purcell retired.
1986: The 118th and last class graduated from Mary Immaculate High School (formerly the Convent of Mary Immaculate). There were 18 members of the Class of 1986.