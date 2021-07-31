1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 having overslept myself. Bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.62, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 2, clouds 8. The woman is better this morning the fever has left her and but little pain remaining. Went round to the dentists and had my front tooth filled. Read Household Words. My mouth is now in tolerable order. Paid for pulling one tooth and filling two with gold $7.00. Went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea with Matilda. Hatty has a bad cold.
1911: The Key West City Council approved a contract to pave some of the city streets with Baltimore bricks.
1939: Fred J. Dion was named Postmaster of Key West.
1945: J. Roland Adams reported that the federal government’s wonder chemical, DDT, had been used against the mosquitoes with marvelous results. He reported that within 10 minutes of spraying, vast swarms of files and mosquitoes disappeared.
1946: Capt. Ray Knopp, in charge of the shark fishing boat Dusky, brought in a 1,800-pound mud shark caught in 100 fathoms of water off Rebecca Shoals. The fish was 15 feet in length with green eyes and no back fin.
1946: Augustin Parla, aviation pioneer who made the second flight from Key West to Cuba, took his own life in Havana.
1979: The Monroe County Commission approved building the TV Translator System to provide county-wide free TV.