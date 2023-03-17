Today in Keys History

Sombrero Reef Lighthouse.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1853: The case of the brig Cymbus, which had wrecked on the Western Dry Rocks, was heard in federal court. The vessel, sailing from Philadelphia to New Orleans with an assorted cargo and a steam locomotive on deck, broke apart in a storm after it hit the Dry Rocks. Key West wreckers were able to save the locomotive from the ocean bottom and were awarded a fee of $8,135.44.

1858: Sombrero Key Lighthouse was first lighted.