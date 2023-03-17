1853: The case of the brig Cymbus, which had wrecked on the Western Dry Rocks, was heard in federal court. The vessel, sailing from Philadelphia to New Orleans with an assorted cargo and a steam locomotive on deck, broke apart in a storm after it hit the Dry Rocks. Key West wreckers were able to save the locomotive from the ocean bottom and were awarded a fee of $8,135.44.
1858: Sombrero Key Lighthouse was first lighted.
1911: Ground was broken for the First Church of Christ Scientists on the corner of Division and Georgia streets.
1915: Heavyweight boxing contender Jess Willard arrived by train to Key West on his way to Havana to fight world champion Jack Johnson. A large crowd swarmed around the 6-foot-6 Willard as he boarded the steamer Governor Cobb, bound for Cuba.
1916: The Key West Rotary Club was organized.
1924: Steward Peterson of the oil tanker Mary Luckenbach was arrested for mutiny. Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrew Lopez met the vessel off Sand Key to take charge of the suspect, who was then brought to Key West.
1928: Robert Spottswood, state auto tag representative for Monroe County, was urging every local automobile owner to join in the formation of a Key West Motor Club, which would operate under the auspices of the American Automobile Association.
1936: Local officials were exploring the idea of establishing “tourist camps,” as an increasing number of visitors were arriving to the Keys with camping trailers.
1941: Grant Wood, noted American artist, gave a lecture title “Contemporary American Painting,” at the Key West High School Auditorium. The lecture was a benefit for the Key West Art Center and the Woman’s Club Library Building Fund.
1952: U.S. President Harry S Truman made a surprise visit to the Key West Aquarium, where he was the 51,199th visitor for the year. Truman arrived before the doors were open to the public, and he was the first guest to see 30 newly born seahorses.
1996: Five people were killed, and one critically injured, when a seaplane crashed upon take off from the Sigsbee Basin off North Roosevelt. The lone survivor, a 10-year-old, recovered from his injures.