1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 87, wind south southwest 3, clouds 8. Found a turtle nest with 107 eggs 4 of which broke. The USS Potomac went to sea yesterday bound home. Paid Oliver O’Hara for six months rent of house to July 1st. Gave him $450.00 Treasury warrant and he allowed me $1.00 paid for lumber and $.63 for labor for repairing the front door. Read papers. Very warm all evening.
1908: Monroe County Deputy sheriff and Audubon Society Game Warden Guy M. Bradley were shot and killed by outlaw feather hunters in what is now the Everglades National Park.
1926: The old street car tracks were removed. The old trolleys were burned and the tracks sold for scrap.
1942: The merchant vessel J.A. Moffett Jr. was damaged near Alligator Lighthouse by German submarine U-571.
1945: Dr. James B. Parramore, county health director, reported there had been 35 cases of polio in Key West during the summer.
1953: The beach that former President Harry S Truman used on the Naval Station was given a facelift and opened to Naval personnel and their dependents.
1962: The movie “PT-109,” the story of President John F. Kennedy during World War II, was being filmed on Munson Island. The movie starred Cliff Robertson as Kennedy.
1983: Congressman Dante Fascell was the speaker at the commissioning of the Coast Guard Surface Effect Ship Petrel at the Coast Guard Base.
1986: Ida Barron, newspaper columnist and historian, died at 75. Among other accomplishments, she was instrumental in bringing together the Island Roots celebration in the 1970s, in which Key West and New Plymouth in the Bahamas were named sister cities.