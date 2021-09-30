1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences pleasant. At 1 p.m. came up with and Spoke the American Schooner Catherine of New Bedford out six months on a Whaling Voyage, had seen no Whales, was to return to the U. States in two months. Packed and Stood to the West for the purpose of examining the Road of Tenaffal Island, St. Antonia. At 7 p.m., after a short chase, Spoke the French Brig La Censure 14 days from Cetta bound to the Isle of Bourbon. Ends squally with occasional Showers of Rain. St. Antonia in sight. Lat. 16.51 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 80 Gallons. Remains on Board 4370 Gallons. Expend Provisions 38 lbs. Fresh and 38 lbs. Salt Beef, 3 Gals. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 to which hour I have set the alarm and it raining did not walk out but walked the piazza until it was light enough to see when I bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.40, thermometer 83, wind southwest 2, clouds 10. The damaged part of the cotton of the bark Emigrant and sails and etc. were sold by the Marshall this morning. Slight rain squalls all morning with thick cloudy weather and a low barometer about 2 a.m. the wind came out from the northwest with quite a nice rain.
1952: In a special election, the voters approved a dog track on Stock Island that backers planned to open in February 1953.
1958: Ralph E. Cummingham Jr. defeated J.Y. Porter IV in the Democratic Primary runoff election for state representative group two.
1959: Gov. Leroy Collins named Louis Carbonnell clerk of court to fill the unexpired term of Harry Dongo, who resigned.
1987: The Key West City Commission approved the annexation of Tank Island, now known as Sunset Key.