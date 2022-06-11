1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, June 11th At Sun Set being close in with Cayo Cruz, discovered a small Schooner inside of the Reef. Immediately departed in pursuit of the Stranger with the small Prize Schooner and 5 boats with 120 men leaving the Vessel in charge of Lt. Young. At 9 two of the Boats Boarded the Strange Schooner and found her to be manned by three Men, two of whom were concerned in the late piracies (according to their confession). Lat. 22.33 N. Latter part pleasant, Boats still absent. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 93 Gallon Remains on Board 1525 Gallons.
1911: Miss Lovie Turner resigned as principal of the public school, Russell Hall, located at the corner of Division and White streets. She had been a teacher and principal in the Monroe County School System for 31 years.
1937: The Florida Keys Aqueduct Commission was created by the Florida State Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Frederick P. Cone. The members of the Board of Commissioners were William Daughtry, William M. Arnold and Earl R. Adams.
1949: Dr. Nilo C. Pintado died in Miami at 62. He had practiced medicine in Key West for 33 years before he moved to Miami in 1946 to head the Cuban government’s quarantine service in that city.
1955: In a gun battle at a pool hall at the corner of Whitehead and Petronia streets, police fatally wounded a shrimper. Police officers Henry Roberts and Howard Harris were wounded during the battle. Officer Harris was hospitalized with wounds in the stomach, shoulder and hand. Officer Roberts received a flesh wound in the thigh.
1959: The Key West High School baseball team won the Class A State High School championship with a 3-2 victory over Milton High.
1982: Harris School on Southard Street closed after 74 years as a public school.
1992: The Turtle Hospital in Marathon was dedicated.