1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A continuance of Light variable winds during the whole of these 24 hours, depth of water from 16 to 30 Fathoms. Exercised the Crew at the Great Guns.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 86.5, wind northeast 11, clouds 4. Read Household Words and drew up a replication in the case of Ogden et al vs. Geiger and Davis. There are several cases of fever.
1900: Dr. J.V. Harris was the chairman of the Monroe County Board of Public Instruction. The other members were George L. Barthum and Alfred Lowe. Dr. C.F. Kemp was superintendent of schools.
1942: The merchant vessel William C. Bryant was damaged 44 miles southwest of Key West by the German submarine U-84.
1953: Capt. Thomas Ashcraft relieved Capt. James W. Lenny as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1957: Sam Goldsmith, chief forecaster and hurricane expert, began terminal leave leading to his retirement on Sept. 30. He entered the weather service on Sept. 23, 1917 and came to Key West on Aug. 20, 1920.
1961: Gov. Farris Bryant appointed Hilario (Charlie) Ramos Jr. to the Monroe County Commission to fill the unexpired term of the late Clarence Higgs.
1961: Mrs. Sue Marvin Harwell Moore, 86-year-old pioneer school teacher of the Florida Keys, died in Coral Gables. She first taught in a small one-room school in Marathon.