1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Fine steady breezes. Both Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 were employed in the above work, during which time we were — making great progress to the Westward. Lat. 11.58 Long. 36.33. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3844 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 46 lbs. Bread, 15 lbs. Raisins, 91 lbs. Beef, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 5 1/4 Gls. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. of Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and went to the Post Office, got letters from P. Williams and papers. The steamer Isabel got in about 5. Judge William Marvin and William Folker and several others came in her. Read Boy Hunter by Captain Reid. After tea went to Alexander Patterson’s and saw William Folker who has come to marry Susan Patterson. John Porter is dead and Louisa writes Bev Browne that she has no home now she can take him to. That Porter’s Brothers will help her and her children so I will have to take care of him. He is now with Alexander Patterson who will take care of him till I can go west. I will do the best I can for the poor blind boy.
1901: The population of Monroe County by the 1900 census was officially 18,066, with 17,114 in the City of Key West and the remainder of 364 in the Key Largo district, 216 in the Matecumbe district and 282 in the Chokoloskee district.
1936: Bert Matcovitch, fishing from the Boca Chica Bridge, caught a Goliath grouper, that measured more than 7 feet and weighed 620 pounds.
1938: Col. Fulgencio Batista, Chief of the Cuban Army, spoke at the San Carlos and laid a wreath at the Battleship Maine Plot in the cemetery.
1941: The Southern Inn was at 612 Simonton St.
1978: “The Key West Picture Show” was awarded three medals at the Greater Miami International Film Festival.
1988: Mike Puto was elected mayor of Monroe County.
1994: Shirley Freeman was elected mayor of Monroe County.