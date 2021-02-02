1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:45 and went out to walk but found a thick fog or rather a mist which would have wet me so I returned and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.33, thermometer 69, fog 8, wind east by north 1. Read papers and Putnam’s magazine. The bark George Thomas came in, with loss of main mast, loaded with sugar box hooks. The fog cleared off about 11 a.m. The USS Fulton towed in the ship Columbia of New York which has been ashore near the lighthouse on Carysford Reef and no wreckers in sight.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Curry’s store, cashed my voucher, at 3 o’clock went to Sadie Warren’s, got some music for Pearle, went to Club, then to Corinne’s, to Laura’s, to Mrs. S., back to Fannie’s, took car, came home, dressed in white organdy and pink flowers, went to German with Earle given by the Army and Navy, they gave favors, I had a delightful time, came home 2 o’clock.
1926: Jack Dempsey, world heavyweight boxing champion, and his wife, trainers and sparring partners arrived enroute to Havana. While in Key West, Dempsey put on several exhibitions.
1931: Pauline Hemingway caught a sailfish that measured 7 feet and 1 inch to set a record for the season.
1953: Famed orchestra leader Guy Lombardo and his family checked into the Casa Marina Hotel for an extended vacation.
1960: The U.S. Department of Agriculture had inspectors searching for wild cotton in the Keys. All plants were destroyed to prevent the spread of pink bollworm.
1967: Wisteria Island (also known as Christmas Tree Island) was sold for $155,000. The seller was Wisteria Island, Inc. The buyer was F.E.B. Corporation of 1526 Washington St., the address of Ben Bernstein, a major land developer of Stock Island.
1970: Guy Lombardo and his orchestra was the featured entertainment at the dedication of the new Indies Inn Convention Hall on Duck Key.
1972: John M. Spottswood sold Munson Island to Country Johnston of Valdosta, Georgia for $150,000.
1982: An Air Florida passenger plane from Miami to Key West was hijacked and taken to Cuba.
1998: A ferocious winter storm swept the Keys. Three tornadoes touched down on Grassy Key, Conch Key, Duck Key and Valhalla Beach areas.